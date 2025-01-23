Navy Football Mourns Loss of Longtime Broadcaster Pete Medhurst
This week, the Navy football and the larger DMV sports community lost a long-standing fixture with the death of broadcaster Pete Medhurst. Medhurst passed away at the age of 55 after a battle with brain cancer.
"We all have had a heavy heart over the past few months knowing Pete was battling such a significant challenge,” said Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk in a statement. “He has been in all of our thoughts and prayers on a daily basis. No one could ever be more ‘Navy family’ than Pete Medhurst and losing him is devastating. His influence in telling our story over many years was dynamic and historic. Pete will be etched in the annals of greatness. He will always be among the best ever. Navy Athletics sends its most sincere condolences to his beloved family.”
Medhurst spent the last 27 years with the Navy Radio Network, spending the last 12 as the play-by-play voice of Navy football. A Maryland native, Medhurst was also, at various points, the play-by-play voice of Navy men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s lacrosse, baseball, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, wrestling and boxing.
During his time in Annapolis, Medhurst broadcasted 240 consecutive Navy football games, either as a sideline reporter or in a play-by-play capacity, before missing this past season's game at Rice on November 2 due to his illness. He was also known for his work with the Washington Nationals as a fill-in play-by-play announcer, as a studio host with the Baltimore Ravens' radio network, and calling horse racing at Rosecroft Raceway. He is survived by his wife and three children.
