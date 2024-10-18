Navy Football: Safety Rayuan Lane III Named Midseason All-American by Sporting News
Currently in the midst of a historic 5-0 start to the college football season, accolades continue to roll in for the Navy Midshipmen.
Navy senior safety Rayuan Lane III was named to Sporting News' Midseason All-America list on Friday. Lane was one of nine players from the Group of Five conferences to make the list.
This season, Lane has recorded 27 tackles, two forced fumbles, and three pass breakups. He also returned an interception 86 yards for a touchdown against Memphis.
Lane has started 35-consecutive games for the Midshipmen. Per Navy Athletics, that's currently the longest streak in the FBS for a safety and the second-longest streak for a player in the secondary (Ohio State's Denzel Burke: 41-straight games).
Now in his fourth season with Navy, Lane has six career interceptions and seven career forced fumbles.
Navy continue their season this Saturday at Charlotte, looking to start 6-0 for the first time since 1979 and become bowl eligible for the first time since 2019.
