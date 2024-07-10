Navy Linebacker Colin Ramos Named To Lott IMPACT® Trophy Watch List
Navy football captain and linebacker Colin Ramos has been named among the 42 defensive players on the 2024 watch list for the Lott IMPACT trophy. Ramos is the only player that is not from the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 or ACC conference.
The Lott IMPACT Trophy is presented to the FBS defensive player who player who has had the "biggest impact on his team both on and off the field." The selection committee considers "Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity" in addition to athletic achievement.
The winner will be announced December 8 in Newport Beach, California.
Ramos led Navy in tackles with 110 last year and was a first-team All-AAC selection. The New Jersey native has started 32 games for the Midshipmen over the last three years.
Navy will begin the 2024 season on August 31 when they host FCS Bucknell at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.