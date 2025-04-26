NFL Draft: Green Bay Packers Select Tulane DB Micah Robinson No. 237 Overall
The Green Bay Packers used the 237th overall selection of the NFL Draft on Saturday to acquire Tulane defensive back Micah Robinson in the seventh round.
Originally, Robinson began his college football career at Furman, where he played four seasons from 2020 to 2023. He appeared in 42 games for the FCS Paladins, totaling 103 tackles and intercepting five passes. He was also credited with 21 pass breakups at Furman.
He joined Tulane for the 2024 season, where he made 34 tackles and intercepted two passes, one of which he returned for a touchdown in their win over Charlotte. The Atlanta native was also credited with six pass breakups and a forced fumble last year.
Robinson was not invited to the 2025 NFL Combine, but recorded a 4.42-second 40-yard dash at his pro day.
Robinson was one of two players from Tulane selected in this year's draft. Green Wave Defensive back Caleb Ransaw was chosen by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round with the 88th overall selection.