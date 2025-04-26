NFL Draft: Green Bay Packers Select Tulane DB Micah Robinson No. 237 Overall

Micah Robinson is another Tulane CB who I think could crack a 53 man roster.



Runs a 4.39 40 at 5’11, 185lbs and was among the best run defending CBs in all of college football. He’s only played one year of FBS ball, but it was his best season.



Allowed only a 52.8 passer rating… pic.twitter.com/TQVLXqZ6gu