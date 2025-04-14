North Texas LB Jaylen Smith Projected Among Potential Top CFL Picks
Ahead of the 2025 Canadian Football League Draft, several standouts from the Group of Five are likely to hear their names called fairly early.
North Texas linebacker Jaylen Smith was projected to be the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft by Marshall Ferguson of CFL.CA in his most recent Mock Draft. That pcik belongs to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
"[Saskatchewan head coach] Corey Mace wants aggression, speed, and positional flexibility. That’s where Jaylen Smith could enter as an immediate National running mate to any of the Roughriders’ standout linebackers while also offering immediate security in case of injury," -- Marshall Ferguson, CFL.CA
A native of Hamilton, Ontario, Smith started all 12 games at outside linebacker for North Texas in 2024, his first season as the full-time starter. Smith compiled 106 tackles with 7.5 for a loss and an interception. Smith also 12 QB hurries and two pass breakups last season.
Smith spent four years in Denton, where he started out as a defensive back, but later moved to outside linebacker. He finished his college career with 160 total tackles, 13 for a loss, half a sack, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and three pass deflections.
The 2025 CFL Draft is scheduled for April 29, 2025.