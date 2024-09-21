TAKEAWAYS: Navy Delivers Blow To Memphis' College Football Playoff Bid
Navy upset the #23 Memphis Tigers in Annapolis on Saturday by a final score of 56-44. The win for Navy marks arguably the biggest of Brian Newberry's tenure as head coach to date and keeps them undefeated on the season.
Meanwhile, though Seth Henigan and Mario Anderson helped lead a Memphis offense to 659 total yards, their fourth-quarter comeback fell just short. Here's what stood out from a contest that could have larger implications in the American Athletic Conference championship picture in a couple of months.
Navy Offense Keeps it Rolling
Navy quarterback Blake Horvath had one of the best individual performances by a Navy quarterback in the last decade, scoring six total touchdowns.. He finished with 12 rushes for 211 yards and four touchdowns, along with nine completions on 12 attempts for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
A 90-yard touchdown run ultimately helped seal the win for the Midshipmen early in the fourth quarter.
Now with 143 points under their belts this season, Navy have scored their most points through the first three games of the season since 1919.
Colin Ramos Leads A Clutch Defensive Effort
As Brian Newberry noted, it was not a perfect defensive day for Navy. However, they made just enough plays against a talented Memphis offense. Navy linebacker Colin Ramos finished with 20 total tackles, the highest count by a single player in a game this season in FBS. Safety Rayuan Lane, who committed a costly mistake on an onside kick that gave Memphis a chance to win it late, made up for it with a pick six inside the final minute to seal the win. Lane's interception was the only takeaway of the game.
What now for Memphis?
The 3-1 Tigers entered the season as one of the favorites to reach the College Football Playoff. They can certainly still do that, but losing a conference game makes it harder. It's early in the season, but the committee will likely favor a G5 conference champions that goes undefeated in conference play, if there is one. Memphis' season continues next Saturday against Middle Tennessee. Then, the Tigers will seek their first conference win on October 11 against South Florida.
The victorious 3-0 Midshipmen will travel to Birmingham next week to continue conference play against UAB.
