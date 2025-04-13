UConn's Christopher Fortin Expected Among Top Picks in 2025 CFL Draft
Connecticut Huskies' offensive lineman Christopher Fortin will have the opportunity to return to his home country and begin his professional career in just a few short weeks. Fortin was the regular starter at left guard for the Huskies in 2024 after spending three seasons as a dependable backup along the offensive line.
A native of Saint-René, Quebec, Fortin is expected by multiple experts to be a top-five selection in April's Canadian Football League draft.
The 6'5" 300-pound lineman was projected to return to his home province by CFL.CA's Marshall Ferguson, who sent Fortin to the Montreal Alouettes at the No. 5 overall selection
"Fortin isn’t guaranteed to be the first offensive lineman off the draft board in under a month, but his combination of sleek but solid build with great feet could endear him to the home province Alouettes, who can develop yet another great French Canadian run blocker," Ferguson noted.
Fortin helped pave the way for a top-25 UConn rushing attack that averaged over five yards per carry in 2024. Per Pro Football Focus, Fortin allowed 12 pressures, three quarterback hits, and zero sacks on 421 pass-blocking snaps.
John Hodge of 3DownNation.com also projected Fortin in the same spot at No. 5 to Montreal in his most recent mock draft. Hodge called Fortin "arguably the top offensive lineman available in a positional class that’s considered relatively weak."
Two UConn players were selected in the 2024 CFL Draft: wide receiver Kevens Clercius and tight end Russell Dixon.
The 2025 Canadian Football League Draft is scheduled for April 29.