Coming To FIU Was A No-Brainer For Benedick Hyppolite
MIAMI, FL - When FIU head coach Willie Simmons was constructing his staff, one name he reached out to for the position of running backs coach was University of Miami offensive analyst Benedick Hyppolite.
Hyppolite voiced his excitement for his upcoming first season with the Panthers this week during FIU's spring practices.
"Just to come up this street in this beautiful city, this beautiful weather, come on," said Hyppolite. "Man, can you blame me? Look at this right here, the sky is blue, the grass is green and it's a beautiful da. We're able to come out on the grass and be able to compete and play this game we love. There's other places who have that luxury right now."
Hyppolite began his coaching career at the NAIA level. He was the offensive coordinator at Florida Memorial University in 2019. After spending the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the University of Miami as a grad assistant, he was promoted to become an offensive analyst for the wide receivers ahead of the 2022 season.
He departed the Hurricans to Florida in 2023 to become the programs assistant running backs coach. According to Swamp247, "Hyppolite emerged as a valuable recruiting asset for Florida in his short time with the program."
Prior to making his way to FIU, Hyppolite went back to the University of Miami to serve as an offensive analyst, working with the running backs for the 2024 season.
Hyppolite finds himself at FIU with a position group that is, once again, expected to be the program's deepest. Led by Miami transfer Ajay Allen, who will likely be the lead back, the room also has returners Devonte Lyons who made a strong impression towards the end of the season and Kejon Owens, who after entering the transfer portal, withdrew his name and returned for his final season of eligibility.
"All of those guys are doing a phenomenal job," said Hyppolite. "I'm just excited to continue to see how they grow and see how they go ahead and finish out this Spring. So far, we're off to a good start, but you got to be a good teammate. That is what we want to express first. Being able to root for your brother. Iron sharpens iron, but Ajay, Kejon and Devonte are all doing a good job. They're able to showcase their abilities with the ball in their hand in space and their also able to showcase their physicality of the game being able to stick the ball, running it downhill and running through tackles."
For three guys who have the ability to start right away for the Panthers, finding equal playing time will be tough for all three. However, at the moment, that isn't on the mind of Hyppolite.
"At the end of the day, we are just going to continue to practice. I'm glad we don't play the game tomorrow. We play it in the fall, so we got time and all of them are going to have their fair share, they're all doing a great job and right now, each and every one of them can go out there and be the number-one guy and I'll feel okay and comfortable with that."