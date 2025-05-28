Conference USA Football: Top 5 Wide Receivers To Watch in 2025
Conference USA lost a lot of big name receivers following the 2024 season, including Eric Rivers, Dean Patterson, Willis Holden and Omari Kelly, just to name a few. With that being said, there are a couple recognizable players that will stand above the rest on this list, along with some newcomers in the conference that fans should keep their eye out for in the 2025 campaign.
1. Kenny Odom, UTEP
Odom's first season in El Paso was all you can ask for after he transferred in from Austin Peay. He hauled in 46 receptions for 741 yards and eight touchdowns. He finished eighth amongst the conference in receiving yards and second in receiving touchdowns.
With the return of quarterback Skyler Locklear and the addition of former five-star Malachi Nelson, Odom is set up for what could be a breakout redshirt junior season under second-year head coach Scotty Walden.
2. Myles Butler, Middle Tennessee
Butler had a nice season in 2024, posting 30 receptions for 366 yards and three touchdowns after spending his first three years at FCS Central Arkansas. He was in an offense that had Willis Holden and Omari Kelly as the top two targets. In a pass-heavy system that has quarterback Nick Vattiato returning, Butler can become the Blue Raiders' top target, which is why he is at number two.
3. Alex Perry, FIU
This spring, every in-person look of Alex Perry left me more and more impressed. For someone who stands at 6',5" 195 pounds, he won't just be a 50/50 or redzone target. Perry will likely be the Panthers' top wide receiver going into 2025 and his ability to make plays after the catch is why he lands so high on this last.
Perry was in a Hawaii offense that featured Nick Cenacle and Pofele Ashlock who were the teams top targets. Perry now joins an FIU team that lost wide receiver Eric Rivers and Dean Patterson, giving himself an opportunity to easily emerge as FIU's top receiver.
4. Tyson Mobley, Liberty
It'll be interesting to see what the Flames' offense looks like under new quarterback Ethan Vasko, but Mobley, who was previously at Coastal Carolina with Vasko and current head coach Jamey Chadwell could potentially break out for the Flames as their top target, especially after losing running back Quinton Cooley and mobile quarterback Kaidon Salter. All those factors could potentially make the Flames offense more pass heavy in 2025.
5. Jmariyae Robsinon, Missouri State
This is a bit of a wildcard depending on how the Missouri State Bears look in their first season at the FBS level. Last season, Robinson hauled in 38 receptions for 585 yards and four touchdowns.
Under quarterback Jacob Clark, who is set to be one of the new explosive names in Conference USA, Robinson will likely be his top target. If the Bears need to move the ball in a hurry, they should look to the receiver that averaged over 15 yards per reception in 2024.