FIU Football: A Deeper Dive Into FIU's New Vice Uniforms
The newest edition of the FIU Vice jerseys are officially out. Once again, FIU's are a hit. The video revealing the jerseys have 450.2k views on X and 60k on Instagram.
Similar to last year's edition, the design of the jerseys have a meaning to it, representing parts of Miami and the classic television show "Miami Vice."
The "VICE U" logo on the helmet is reminiscent of the show, which used a similar logo. This is also an homage to the architecture in the Miami Deco District. The boat which is featured on the front of the helmet and the back of the jersey is supposed to symbolize the speed boat known as the "Go-Fast" boat which appeared on the TV show and a similar boat was used in the jersey reveal video.
The palm tree leaves featured on the hot pink part of the helmet and side of the pants are meant to represent the natural landscapes in Miami. These are also featured in a blue and pink color on each shoulder.
The "PANTHERS" on the chest of the jersey is also paying homage to the "Miami Vice" show along with the numbers at the bottom of the signage. The Vice Panther head has been featured since 2022 and is once again making a return in 2024. This time around, you can find the Panther head on top of the "PANTHERS" signage. Then there is the "305" with the Panther head taking over for the zero. This is featured on the right side of the pants.
The jerseys are available to purchase through the FIU Spirit Shop and are also expected to be added to EA Sports College Football 25 in a future update.
