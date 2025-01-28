FIU Football Alum Jonnu Smith Makes NFL Pro Bowl
On Monday, the Miami Dolphins announced that tight end Jonnu Smith was named to the NFL Pro Bowl, replacing Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce. This will mark Smith's first career Pro Bowl selection. He is also the only Dolphin to be selected this season.
Smith, 29, had himself a career-year in his first season back home with the Dolphins. He hauled in 88 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. He set the Miami Dolphins tight end record for most receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in a single-season. Smith also set a career-high in receptions, receiving yards and tied a career-high in receiving touchdowns.
In his four years at FIU, Smith had 178 receptions for 2,001 yards and 18 touchdowns. He ranks first in program history in career receptions and receiving yards amongst tight ends. He also was named All-Conference three out of his four years and would go on to be drafted in the third round by the Tennessee Titans.
Smith joins T.Y. Hilton as the only other FIU alum to have made a Pro Bowl. Smith is the first FIU Pro Bowl representative since 2017, which marked Hilton's final appearance in the NFL's All-Star game.
The Ocala, Florida native will now go into the second year of a two-year $8.4M deal after a tough 8-9 season with the Dolphins.
