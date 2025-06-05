FIU Football Brings In A Pair Of Defensive Transfers For 2025
Within the past week, FIU has been able to garner the commitments of two defensive players: L'Cier Luter from Ball State and UAB cornerback Tyderick Brown.
In his lone season at Ball State, Luter played in four games, posting six total tackles (one solo/five assisted) and one pass deflection. Prior to his time at Ball State, he made stops at Saddleback College, UNLV and Northern Colorado.
Luter didn't see action at UNLV and Northern Colorado, but with Saddleback, he had 22 total tackles and earned second-team honors from the California Community College Athletic Association.
Standing at 6'3" and 334 pounds, Luter will provide some nice depth behind both Quaylen Hill and Olasunkonmi Agunloye.
As for UAB transfer Tyderick Brown, he will be another nice depth piece in an already strong cornerback room. A former three-star recruit per 247Sports, he had four offers coming out of high school in Duncanville, Texas. He committed to UAB where he did not see any playing time.
Per UAB, Brown stands at 6'0," 170 pounds and will have all four years of eligibility remaining. In his two seasons at Duncanville high school, he posted 26 total tackles (14 solo/12 assisted) and three interceptions.
FIU just wrapped up their first week of summer optional team activities and both players are present.