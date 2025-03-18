FIU Football: Jelani Berassa Returning To Miami Is A 'Homecoming' Moment
MIAMI, FL - As a native of Miami who attended Killian High School, new Florida International wide receivers coach Jelani Berassa describes his decision to come to FIU as a "total homecoming."
"Working with coach (Willie) Simmons for so long at FAMU, it's like we never left," said Berassa. "The energy and details are the same. Same plays, playbook. It feels right at home."
Berassa, who was most recently the wide receivers coach at Youngstown State, spent five years working under new FIU head coach Willie Simmons at Florida A&M as the wide receivers coach before departing to his alma mater.
During his stint with the Rattlers, he was instrumental in developing Xavier Smith. Smith was an All-American and a finalist for the Walter Payton Award which recognizes the top offensive player at the FCS level, at the end of the 2022 season. In his four years, Smith caught 280 passes for 3,620 yards and 28 touchdowns.
At Youngstown State, Berassa helped the Penguins set school records for completions (270) and attempts (388) as well as percentage (69.6).
Now making his way to FIU, Berassa's wide receiver group is young, but extremely talented.
"I'm coaching a lot of guys that love football," Berassa noted at spring practice. "They're very open to the coaching and wanting to get better. I got guys who's noses are wide open. They're looking forward to coming into meetings and learning something new, different techniques. It's really been a pleasure to coach this group so far."
Berassa and his group will be gearing up for the first spring game under this new coaching staff on Saturday, April 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET.