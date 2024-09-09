FIU Tight End Rocky Beers Out "At Least A Month" With Hamstring Injury
MIAMI, FL - Rocky Beers was one of the top performers throughout FIU's fall camp. In the Panthers' one game thus far, Beers hauled in four receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown. Following the touchdown, Beers suffered a hamstring injury which kept him out for the remainder of the matchup with Indiana and the Panthers win over Central Michigan.
Following the CMU game, FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre provided an update on the FIU tight end.
"Gonna be out for a few more weeks with a hamstring," said MacIntyre. "Those things you never know, but he's gonna be out for at least a month right now. That's a big blow for us, but Josiah [Miamen] and Antonio Ferguson did good things tonight, so we're excited about what they did."
As MacIntyre noted, senior tight end Josiah Miamen will need to step up. He definitely did on Saturday with four receptions for 54 yards. As for Ferguson, a transfer from East Carolina, he hauled in one catch.
The injury to Beers comes at a bad time when FIU began incorporating the tight end more in the passing game.
"We're using the tight end more in different ways," said MacIntyre. "Our tight ends blocked better tonight which really helps...We'll keep utilizing the tight end and our scheme, and that enables us to do a lot more things."