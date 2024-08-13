Jacksonville State's Clay Webb Makes USA Today Preseason All-America Second Team
Following Jacksonville State's explosive first season at the FBS level, the Gamecocks hope to elevate even further in 2024. Helping lead the way on that front will be redshirt senior offensive guard Clay Webb.
Webb was named to the 2024 USA Today Sports Preseason All-America Second Team on Monday. The honor comes after the former Georgia transfer was named First Team All-American and the FBS Offensive Guard of the Year by College Football Network for his play in the 2023 season.
Jacksonville State's offense averaged 232.2 yards per game, fifth in FBS last season. Webb earned All-CUSA honors for helping pave the way for that attack.
Now in his sixth season of college football, Webb was named a fiver-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN coming out of Oxford, Alabama in the class of 2019.
Jax State opens the 2024 season on August 29 when they host Coastal Carolina on CBS Sports Network.