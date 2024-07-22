Liberty Football: Linebacker CJ Bazile Jr. Named CUSA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year
Monday brought more good news for the Liberty Flames football program, which is on the heels of the busiest year in their history.
CJ Bazile Jr., who plays the joker position (a combination of defensive end and outside linebacker) was named the 2024 Conference USA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
In 2023, Bazile finished with 49 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss. The latter number led the Flames and was good enough for fifth in CUSA. He also had three sacks and 11 quarterback hurries. The 6'1" 250-pound junior was an All-CUSA Honorable mention at the end of the campaign.
Bazile was part of easily Liberty's best season at the FBS level, as the Flames blazed forward to a 13-1 overall record in 2023, including a CUSA Championship in their first season as a member of the conference. The Flames also reached the VRBO Fiesta Bowl, making Liberty's first appearance in the New Year's Six. The junior was one of two Liberty players to win a preseason player of the year award on Monday, alongside returning starting quarterback Kaidon Salter.
Conference USA Media Day is scheduled to begin on Tuesday morning at 9:30 AM CT.