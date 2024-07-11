Liberty Football: Salter and Cooley Named Top-100 Players in College Football 25
On Wednesday, EA Sports released the top-100 players in the new College Football 25 video game and six players from the Group of Five made the list, but the Liberty Flames were the only G5 team to have multiple players make the list.
Kaidon Salter, rated a 90 overall is one of two Flames to make the top 100. EA Sports has given Salter 87 speed, 92 acceleration, 62 strength, 94 awareness and 90 jump. In 2023, Salter led the Flames to an undefeated regular season, Conference USA Championship and an appearance in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl. Salter was rated the 90th-best player in the game.
Salter threw for 2,876 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions. On the ground, Salter ran for 1,089 yards, 12 touchdowns and averaged 6.7 yards per attempt. It only made sense to give Salter the highest overall rating of any Group of Five quarterback in College Football 25 and the eighth-highest rating of any quarterback.
The second Liberty player to make the top 100 was running back Quinton Cooley who was also rated a 90 overall. Cooley was given 88 speed, 92 acceleration, 78 strength, 90 awareness and 90 jump. He was rated the 100th-best player in the game. In 2023, Cooley ran for 1,401 yards, 16 touchdowns and averaged 6.3 yards per carry.
EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19 for Playstation 5 and XBOX Series X|S.