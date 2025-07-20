G5 Football Daily

MTSU QB Nicholas Vattiato Headlines CUSA Nominations for AFCA Good Works Team

Joe Londergan

Middle Tennessee quarterback Nicholas Vattiato (11) looks for a receiver to passes the ball during the MTSU Homecoming game against Duke, on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
Middle Tennessee quarterback Nicholas Vattiato (11) looks for a receiver to passes the ball during the MTSU Homecoming game against Duke, on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Nine football players were nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® ahead of the 2025 college football season. Six came from the offensive side of the ball, with three coming from the defensive side of the ball.

197 names, more than any season in history, from across college football "recognized for their commitment to community service and leadership beyond the gridiron" were included on this year's list. In September, that list will be whittled down to 11 players from the FBS, 11 players from outside the FCS, Division II, Division III, and NAIA, and an honorary head coach by a voting panel of former Good Works Team members, head coaches and journalists.

Jake Thaw - Delaware - Wide Receiver - Graduate Student

Shamir Sterlin - FIU - Defensive Back - Sophomore

Jerico Washington Jr. - Kennesaw State - Defensive Back - Redshirt Sophomore

Elijah Auguste - Liberty - Safety - Senior

Eli Finley - Louisiana Tech - Tight End - Junior

Nicholas Vattiato - Middle Tennessee - Quarterback - Redshirt Senior

Allen Ortiz - New Mexico State - Wide Receiver - Redshirt Senior

Tyrone McDuffie III - UTEP -Offensive Line - Redshirt Sophomore

Marshall Jackson - Western Kentucky - Offensive Line - Redshirt Senior

More Reading Material From G5 Football Day

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

Home/CUSA