MTSU QB Nicholas Vattiato Headlines CUSA Nominations for AFCA Good Works Team
Nine football players were nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® ahead of the 2025 college football season. Six came from the offensive side of the ball, with three coming from the defensive side of the ball.
197 names, more than any season in history, from across college football "recognized for their commitment to community service and leadership beyond the gridiron" were included on this year's list. In September, that list will be whittled down to 11 players from the FBS, 11 players from outside the FCS, Division II, Division III, and NAIA, and an honorary head coach by a voting panel of former Good Works Team members, head coaches and journalists.
Jake Thaw - Delaware - Wide Receiver - Graduate Student
Shamir Sterlin - FIU - Defensive Back - Sophomore
Jerico Washington Jr. - Kennesaw State - Defensive Back - Redshirt Sophomore
Elijah Auguste - Liberty - Safety - Senior
Eli Finley - Louisiana Tech - Tight End - Junior
Nicholas Vattiato - Middle Tennessee - Quarterback - Redshirt Senior
Allen Ortiz - New Mexico State - Wide Receiver - Redshirt Senior
Tyrone McDuffie III - UTEP -Offensive Line - Redshirt Sophomore
Marshall Jackson - Western Kentucky - Offensive Line - Redshirt Senior
