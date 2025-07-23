New Mexico State's Tony Sanchez Hoping OC Yost, QB Fife Can Kickstart Offense in 2025
After a tough 3-9 season in 2024, New Mexico State football made a change at offensive coordinator, hiring former FIU offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach David Yost. Yost joins the Aggies after three-years in Miami with the Panthers.
"He's the first pure quarterback coach we've had since I've been there in the last four years," NMSU head coach Tony Sanchez said Tuesday during Conference USA football's kickoff event in Frisco, Texas. "That was one of the biggest things. I wanted to hire an OC, but I wanted to hire a guy who developed quarterbacks. We struggled there last year and I know that when you're out recruiting, we want a guy that's had two first round draft picks that he's personally coached."
In his final season at FIU, Yost's offense ranked fifth amongst Conference USA, with the passing offense ranking third. On the other side, the Aggies offense ranked eighth in total offense while their passing offense was ninth (out of ten).
Sanchez and Yost looked to the transfer portal for help, and grabbed Logan Fife out of Montana. Last season, Fife completed 167 passes for 1,890 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Grizzlies posted a 9-5 record, reaching the second round of the FCS playoffs.
"The way that the team's around him, the way the guys respond to him and respect him, his leadership ability, the way he speaks on the field and gets after guys in a good way," Sanchez said, listing the impressive qualities of his new quarterback. "You can tell when guys are not so much transformed, but they're pulled to somebody. He's got that presence and he's got that pool of people who want to be around him. That's one of the reasons we brought him here and he's gonna be our starting quarterback."
Yost played a role in developing two current NFL starting quarterbacks in Justin Herbert and Jordan Love. His most recent success story has been FIU's Keyone Jenkins who was recently named Conference USA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year ahead of the the 2025 campaign.
The Aggies kick their season off on Saturday, August 30 against FCS foe Bryant at 5:00 pm ET. Game can be streamed on ESPN+. NMSU and FIU are not scheduled to meet in the regular season this year.