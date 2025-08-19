OPINION: FIU Football Will Be Bowl Eligible in 2025
When FIU opens their season on Friday, August 29th at Pitbull Stadium, it will officially begin the Willie Simmons era. With that being said, expectations are high and it's time to take a quick look at every single game and predict if FIU will win or lose.
Predictions at the end of the day can change throughout the course of the season, but at the moment this is how the Panthers look like they will fare in the upcoming campaign.
All times listed are Eastern Time
August 29, 7:00 pm vs. Bethune-Cookman: W
You couldn't ask for a more poetic beginning to the Willie Simmons era. The former Florida A&M coach taking on the Rattlers' rival now as the head coach of the Panthers.
The Wildcats haven't had a winning season since 2019. They will be without their top rusher who transferred to Troy, and their leading tackler graduated. Even with what seems to be a promising quarterback in Cam'Ron Ransom and leading receiver Maleek Huggins at BCU, expect the Panthers to win by multiple scores and earn their first win against BCU in program history.
September 6, @ No. 2 Penn State: L
The first AP Preseason Poll of the season has the Nittany Lions as the second best team in the country, behind the Texas Longhorns. The one time FIU faced Penn State previously, it was under Mario Cristobal and they lost, 59-0.
Penn State returns their two leading rushers Kaytron Allen (1,145 rushing yards) and Nicholas Singleton (1,113 rushing yards). Quarterback Drew Allar, who could be a top three pick in the NFL Draft, is also back after throwing for 3,327 yards, 24 touchdowns against eight interceptions last season.
September 12, vs. FAU: W
This is the biggest game for FIU early on. A big part of their future throughout the season really comes down to the Shula Bowl, which will have even more storylines than usual.
Caden Veltkamp is one of the best Group of Five quarterbacks and the Zach Kittley offense will be no joke, but a lot of questions with this Owls team come from the defensive side of the ball. Expect a high scoring game, but FIU will sneak past the Owls in a tight game.
September 20, vs. Delaware: W
The first of two new Conference USA teams will make their way down to Pitbull Stadium for their first ever FBS conference game. The Blue Hens do have the chance to surprise many, but in all likelihood, FIU will win this game comfortably.
October 4, @ UConn: L
Although FIU came out on top against the UConn Huskies on the road in 2023, this team looks a lot better. Last season, they did not lose to a G5 team and came out on top against UNC in the Fenway Bowl.
The Huskies return 55% of their production last season, but most notably, 68% of their offense, which was a big reason for their 9-4 record. Joe Fagnano will return as the starter after receiving another year of eligibility and wide receiver Skyler Bell is part of that returning production as well.
This will be an extremely close game given the Huskies defense will be relatively new, but this game could come down to the final couple minutes and in a coin toss, the veteran UConn team will defeat FIU.
October 14, @ Western Kentucky: L
The Hilltoppers are the top team in Conference USA, if not a close second. Led by transfer quarterback Maverick McIvor, the Hiltoppers offense will be one of the best in the G5.
When it seems like Western Kentucky will begin to fade, only returning 34% of their production (125th in FBS), they continue to reload, but also return certain production that can breakout for them in 2025. Running back George Hart III seems to be WKU's top running back going into the season.
October 21, vs. Kennesaw State: W
Vice night will finally end on the winning side of things. Despite the Owls returning 73% of their production (fifth in FBS), they still will have a relatively new-look offense and team. The Owls struggled to put points on the board and defensively, they struggled a lot, ranking eighth in the conference.
October 29, @ Missouri State: W
Although the Bears did have a strong finish to their time at the FCS level, the transition to the FBS level along with a very tough schedule will likely have them burn out a bit by the time they welcome the Panthers.
November 8, @ Middle Tennessee: W
This series has been a house of horrors for FIU. The last time the Panthers came out on top at Floyd Stadium was in 2011. Willie Simmons was on the Blue Raiders coaching staff, Frank Ponce and Edwin Pata were in their first go around on the FIU staff and current cornerbacks coach Anthony Gaitor was a player on the Panthers.
With a staff that is filled with Middle Tennessee blood in Simmons, Nick Coleman and Kenneth Gilstrap, the familiarity at Floyd Stadium should be a key factor in this matchup along with the belief that FIU will be the better team on the ground, winning by multiple scores, similar to last year's season finale.
November 15, vs. Liberty: L
Even with a quarterback battle ongoing and some doubts on the offensive side of the ball, Liberty will find a way to win. The Flames return 66% of their production, but most notably, 73% of their defense which ranked third in Conference USA.
FIU took the Flames to overtime, but at home on homecoming night, it will be interesting to see how this matchup is played out and by this point in the season, we will have a clearer picture on what these teams futures during the season entail.
At this point, we just have to take the Flames, but this is certainly one of those wildcard games that can go either way once we get to game week.
November 22, vs. Jacksonville State: L
The Gamecocks are the defending Conference USA champs, but only returning 28% of their production. It's safe to say that this is a brand new team. The hype around the team is clearly fair given last seasons success, but to think they will repeat as champs is way too early to tell.
Similar to the Liberty game, this is one that we will just have to wait and see, but at the moment will be chalked up as a loss, but an extremely close one.
November 29, @ Sam Houston State: W
The Bearkats, similar to Jax State, return very little production (40%), but in this case, Sam Houston still has quarterback Hunter Watson, who does find himself in a quarterback battle, but most likely will come out on top.
FIU won't travel to Huntsville for this game. They will remain in Houston, so who knows what type of impact that makes as they play in an MLS stadium (Shell Energy Stadium).
FIU has had pretty good success against Sam Houston despite their close loss to them last season. Despite many believing that they will be a bowl team, that is yet to be seen and at this current moment, FIU is the better team.