Safety Eric Johnson Commits To FIU Football's Class of 2026
On Friday, class of 2026 safety Eric Johnson announced his commitment to FIU. Johnson is the second safety to commit to the class of 2026, with Jakari Johnson being the first.
In his junior season at Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, Johnson posted 33 total tackles (14 solo/19 assisted). Overall, he has 42 total tackles (22 solo/20 assisted) and one tackle for loss in his high school career with one more season to play.
According to 247Sports, Johnson currently holds offers from 14 schools (FIU included). Some notable offers include Army, Buffalo, Georgia Southern, Georgia State and Miami (OH). The recruiting service also listed Johnson's measurements at 6'0" and 180 pound, though it did not give him an official rating.
FIU enters their first season under the direction of Willie Simmons in 2025 after parting ways with head coach Mike MacIntyre at the end of the 2024 season.
Of Note:
A couple of days prior to Johnson's commitment, offensive lineman Sean Kentish announced his commitment, growing the class to 2026 to six players. The offensive lineman stands at 6'3," 305 pounds and held four offers, most notably from Liberty and Georgia State.