Son of Former FIU WR, Pro-Bowler T.Y. Hilton Commits to Wisconsin
After announcing his top six in September of 2023, 2025 recruit Eugene Hilton Jr., son of former FIU wide receiver T.Y. Hilton released a top seven on June 12th. Hilton has now decided to commit to Wisconsin of the Big Ten Conference.
In his junior season at Zionsville, Hilton hauled in 46 receptions for 836 yards and 10 touchdown. Through his three season at the high school level thus far, he has caught 96 passes for 1,443 yards and 15 touchdowns. Expectations are high entering Hilton's senior season.
Entering Friday, Hilton held 28 offers and only made two official visits, which were to Ole Miss and Wisconsin. The latter was his most recent visit.
In 2023, the Badgers had a 7-6 overall record and went 5-4 in the conference. They lost their bowl game matchup to LSU by a final score of 35-31. Hilton will most likely have University of Miami transfer Tyler Van Dyke under center as he transferred this season and will have another year of eligibility after 2024.
The Badgers will begin their season at home against Western Michigan. Kickoff is at 8:00 pm and a television network has yet to be announced.