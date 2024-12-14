Tony Franklin Returns To Louisiana Tech As Offensive Coordinator
Louisiana Tech has hired veteran play caller Tony Franklin as the team’s new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. Franklin returns to Ruston for his second tenure as offensive coordinator, holding the same position at La Tech for three seasons from 2010-12.
"We're excited to welcome back to Louisiana Tech an experienced play caller that has been highly successful every place he's been-including here," said head coach Sonny Cumbie. "Tony is going to build relationships with our players and staff, lead them well, while implementing an explosive and productive offense."
Cumbie had previously been the play caller before giving up the duties to now-former offensive coordinator Scott Parr.
Franklin has spent several years coaching in Conference USA, having served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Middle Tennessee from 2016-20, marking his second stint with the Blue Raiders after serving in the same capacity in 2009.
Under Franklin’s tutelage, Middle Tennessee quarterback Brent Stockstill earned C-USA MVP honors and became the school's all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns and completions, while WR Richie James ended his career as the all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown receptions.
La Tech ranked 105th in the nation in total offense (342.2) this season under Cumbie.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Army Head Coach Jeff Monken Wins First-Ever Buddy Teevens Award Amidst Historic Season
Louisiana Kicker Kenneth Almendares Named Lou Groza Award Winner
What The College Football Playoff Committee Said About Boise State's First-Round Bye