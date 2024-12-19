TRANSFER PORTAL: FIU All-American Receiver Eric Rivers Commits To Georgia Tech
One of the first players to enter the transfer portal following the 2024 season was FIU wide receiver Eric Rivers. On Wednesday, Rivers committed to join the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the ACC.
Rivers, a transfer from Memphis, joined FIU prior to the 2023 season as a walk-on and caught 32 passes for 370 yards and two touchdowns. Going into 2024, Rivers was bound for a breakout season given the departure of Kris Mitchell to Notre Dame. Rivers hauled in 62 receptions for 1,172 yards and 12 touchdowns.
In his second season at FIU, Rivers broke the program record for the receiving yards in a single-season and touchdowns in a single-season. He also became the first player in program history to have double-digit touchdown receptions and the first to be named an AP All-American.
The Yellow Jackets went 7-5 this season with a 5-3 conference record. Georgia Tech ranked ninth in passing offense, averaging 240.3 yards per game. Quarterback Hayes King will return for another season. He finished the regular season with 171 completions for 1,910 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception.
Georgia Tech will open the 2025 season on the road against Colorado on Saturday, August 30.
