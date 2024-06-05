TRANSFER PORTAL: Former NMSU RB Star Thomas Expected To Transfer To Duke
On Tuesday, 247Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that New Mexico State running back Star Thomas is expected to visit Duke and commit to Manny Diaz's program.
Originally, Thomas was expected to commit to Cal, but will visit the Blue Devils' campus this week. In 2023, the Aggies running back ran for 653 yards, four touchdowns and averaged 5.8 yards per attempt. He was an all-conference second-team selection that season.
Between his two seasons with the Aggies, Thomas ran for 1,171 yards, nine touchdowns and averaged 5.3 yards per attempt. Before his time with the Aggies, Thomas spent two seasons with Coffeyville CC where he ran for 970 yards, 11 touchdowns and averaged 6.1 yards per carry in his two seasons there.
In 2023, Duke was the ninth ranked rushing offense in the ACC. The 6'0." 225 pound running back will add another option to the Blue Devils running back room, who averaged 141.9 yards per game last season under Mike Elko.
For the Aggies, this marks another starter heading off to a new team. The most notable names to part with the program have been Diego Pavia, Eli Stowers, Jonathan Brady and now Thomas. Head coach Jerry Kill stepped down as head coach to begin the offseason for the Aggies and promptly joined Vanderbilt in an advisory role. Tony Sanchez coaches his first game at NMSU on August 31.