TRANSFER PORTAL: Samford DB Dontae Pollard Sets Eyes on 3 G5 Teams
Samford defensive back Dontae Pollard seems to have narrowed down his choices for his final season of eligibility.
A starting corner for the Bulldogs each of the last two seasons, Pollard has visits set for three teams from the Group of Five, per 247Sports' Chris Hummer: Western Kentucky, Sam Houston, and Charlotte.
Pollard will reportedly visit Sam Houston on March 28, WKU on April 5, and Charlotte on April 18.
A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Pollard began his college career at Akron, where he made three and appeared in 12 games for the Zips. He then transferred to Samford, where he made 62 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, six passes defended, and two interceptions.
Western Kentucky allowed 176.1 yards per game last season as one of the better pass defense groups in Conference USA. The Tops finished the 2024 season with an overall record of 8-6.
Both Charlotte and Sam Houston enter the 2025 season with new head coaches. Tim Albin was hired to replace the fired Biff Poggi at Charlotte while Sam Houston replaced K.C. Keeler with Phil Longo after Keeler took the open job at Temple.