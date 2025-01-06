TRANSFER PORTAL: Western Kentucky Signs 7th-Year FCS QB Maverick McIvor
Former Abilene Christian quarterback Maverick McIvor will transfer to Western Kentucky, per an announcement on his X page.
McIvor has been a three-year starter at ACU, throwing for 8,012 yards with 63 touchdowns and 20 interceptions and is expected to have one year of eligibility remaining.
The move comes as reports earlier this month surfaced that the Hilltoppers are slated to add ACU offensive coordinator Rick Bowie as the team’s new OC.
Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton has made a similar move before, adding Houston Baptist offensive coordinator Zach Kittley to his staff along with HBU quarterback Bailey Zappe in 2021.
Ironically, Helton was in need of a quarterback after this season’s starter in Caden Veltkamp entered the transfer portal and landed with now-FAU head coach Zach Kittley at Florida Atlantic.
The 2025 season will represent McIvor’s seventh season in college.
McIvor began his career at Texas Tech in 2019, suffering a leg injury in his true freshman year, followed by two seasons as a reserve quarterback where he didn’t see game action before transferring to ACU in 2022.
The San Angelo, Texas product was a three-star prospect both coming out of high school and as a transfer prospect by 247 Sports and had several Power Four offers.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Heisman Runner-Up Ashton Jeanty Headlines Phil Steele's G5 First-Team All-Americans
TRANSFER PORTAL: UTEP Lands Former #1 Recruit, Boise State & USC QB Malachi Nelson
TRANSFER PORTAL: Appalachian State Lands Arkansas Running Back Rashod Dubinion