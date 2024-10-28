Week 10 - Jacksonville State @ Liberty Flames: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Storylines
The Liberty Flames are coming off their first regular season loss since November of 2022. They will look to bounce back against a Jacksonville State team that has won four in a row and are 3-0 in conference play. The winner gets one step further to a berth in the Conference USA title game.
Here's everything you need to know about the Wednesday night bout.
Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-3, 3-0 Conference USA) @ Liberty Flames (5-1, 3-1 Conference USA)
Date: Wednesday, October 30
Time: 7:00 PM ET // 6:00 PM CT
Location: Lynchburg, VA
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: LFSN Radio (The Journey 88.3 FM)
Betting line: Jax State -1.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
Top Scoring Offense In Conference USA
After an 0-3 start to the season, nobody would've thought that Jax State would have the top-scoring offense in Conference USA and 12th-best in the country, averaging 39.7 points per game. Throughout their four-game win streak, they have dropped more than 40 points on all their opponents.
Right behind the Gamecocks is Liberty who averages 31.5 points per game. The Flames' offense has dropped 30 points or more in four games this season.
The Huff and Stewart Show Continues
Led by quarterback Tyler Huff and running back Tre Stewart, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks have the country's fifth-best rushing offense and best in Conference USA, averaging 256.3 yards per game on the ground.
This season, Stewart leads Conference USA with 682 yards and Huff is right behind him with 654 yards. The Gamecocks will face their biggest test against a Liberty defense ranked second in the league, with an average of 114 rushing yards allowed per game this year.
Where The Flames Have The Edge
The Liberty Flames have the second-best offense in Conference USA, while for Jax State, they have the eighth-ranked defense in the conference. The Gamecocks allow 405.6 total yards of offense per game while the Flames put up 437.8 yards of offense per game. The battle between two talented rushing groups is sure to provide some fireworks.
