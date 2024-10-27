Week 10 - New Mexico State @ FIU: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Storylines
It all comes down to this. FIU needs to win out to make their first bowl game since 2019. They currently find themselves with a 2-6 record and on a three-game losing streak. As for the New Mexico State Aggies, they will be coming off a big win against Louisiana Tech and now most recently, a bye week.
The Panthers and the Aggies kick off the Week 10 College Football slate this week with a Tuesday night bout.
New Mexico State Aggies (2-5, 1-3 Conference USA) @ FIU Panthers (2-6, 1-3 Conference USA)
Date: Tuesday, October 29
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Location: Pitbull Stadium - Miami, FL
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: fiusports.com/watch
Betting: FIU -10.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
One More Mistake And It's Over
The last time FIU finished a season with a record of .500 or better was in 2018, going 9-4 and winning in the Bahamas Bowl against Toledo. A loss on Tuesday night would mark a sixth-straight losing season for the program and a third-straight for head coach Mike MacIntyre.
Panthers Defense Continues Making Strides
Despite falling to the Bearkats, FIU is still statistically the top passing defense in Conference USA. FIU also has the top three leaders in the conference in total tackles: Travion Barnes (99), Jojo Evans (64) and Elijah Anderson-Taylor (62).
At quarterback, New Mexico State went from current Vanderbilt star Diego Pavia to Parker Awad. Awad has played in five games this season, completing 40 passes for 518 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. The Aggies have also used Santino Marucci, Duece Hogan and Brandon Nunez at different points this year
For the FIU defense, this is exactly what they want to see. Going into Tuesday's game, the Aggies have the worst passing offense in Conference USA. They average 127.1 yards per game and have thrown for six touchdowns all year.
Big Backs An Advantage For NMSU
If there is one group that stands out for Tony Sanchez's team, it's the running backs. Amongst the conference, they have the fourth best rushing offense which is led by Oklahoma transfer Seth McGowan. McGowan averages 5.1 yards per carry through seven games this season.
In 2024, the Aggies' running back has 472 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 90 attempts. McGowan stands at 6'1," 220. Behind him is junior Mike Washington who has ran for 305 yards and three touchdowns on 78 attempts. He is 6'2," 215 pounds.
New Mexico State runs the ball a lot, with the third most attempts in Conference USA. Going into the game, FIU has the eighth-ranked rush defense, above Kennesaw State and New Mexico State.
Keyone Jenkins To Start On Tuesday
In FIU's loss to Sam Houston State, Keyone Jenkins only completed one pass for 16 yards. He would go on to be replaced by junior Chayden Peery. Following the game, FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre said that Jenkins will be the starter on Tuesday.
"Keyone is doing well," said FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre. "He's been able to practice every day, every rep and so has Amari (Jones) and Chayden (Peery). We've been working all of them, so they're ready to roll."
This season, Jenkins is second in passing yards and passing touchdowns in Conference USA. On the flip side, he leads the conference with seven interceptions, throwing his seventh on the second play of the game against the Bearkats.
