Every G5 Player on the Maxwell Award Watch List 2024

Oct 13, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) runs with the ball during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football. The watch list for the 88th Maxwell Award was announced earlier this week.

17 names from the Group of Five ranks were included in the list of 80 players. Each name from the AAC, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West, and Sun Belt below are listed below.

  • QB Joey Aguilar - Appalachian State
  • RB Ashton Jeanty - Boise State
  • RB Terion Stewart - Bowling Green
  • WR Tory Horton - Colorado State
  • QB Brayden Schager - Hawaii
  • RB Quinton Cooley - Liberty
  • QB Kaidon Salter - Liberty
  • QB Seth Henigan - Memphis
  • RB Antario Brown - Northern Illinois
  • RB Marquez Cooper - San Diego State
  • QB Byrum Brown - South Florida
  • RB Ismail Mahdi - Texas State
  • QB Jordan McCloud - Texas State
  • RB Makhi Hughes - Tulane
  • WR Ricky White - UNLV
  • WR Jalen Royals - Utah State
  • QB TJ Finley - Western Kentucky

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 12, 2024, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 26, 2024. The winner of the award will be announced on December 12, 2024.

