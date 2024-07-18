Can Northern Illinois Win Their 10th MAC Championship Game in 2024? FanDuel Says...
Over the last four seasons, a different Mid-American Conference team has won the league's championship game each year. Will that trend continue in 2024? Or, will we see one of the league's recent powers lift the trophy again?
RELATED: New Memphis QB Announces Commitment With Rapper Quavo on Instagram Live
On FanDuel, one team that has underdog odds to claim the championship is the Northern Illinois Huskies. Thomas Hammock's team are currently +650 to win the title. They have the third-best odds to win the conference, behind Miami (OH) (+240) and Toledo (+290). Bowling Green are right behind the Huskies at +700.
RELATED:Toledo Secures Top-25 Michigan 2025 Prospect
Northern Illinois have won the Mid-American championship game more times than any other program currently in the conference. NIU have won the title game five times in nine appearances. Their most recent conference title was in 2021. The MAC introduced a conference title game for the 1997 season.
The 2024 Huskies begin a new season on August 31 against FCS Western Illinois after going 7-6 last season and won the Camellia Bowl.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.