Can Northern Illinois Win Their 10th MAC Championship Game in 2024? FanDuel Says...

Northern Illinois Huskies head coach Thomas Hammock hoists the Camellia Bowl trophy as Arkansas State Red Wolves take on the Northern Illinois Huskies during the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northern Illinois Huskies defeated Arkansas State Red Wolves 21-19. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY
Over the last four seasons, a different Mid-American Conference team has won the league's championship game each year. Will that trend continue in 2024? Or, will we see one of the league's recent powers lift the trophy again?

On FanDuel, one team that has underdog odds to claim the championship is the Northern Illinois Huskies. Thomas Hammock's team are currently +650 to win the title. They have the third-best odds to win the conference, behind Miami (OH) (+240) and Toledo (+290). Bowling Green are right behind the Huskies at +700.

Northern Illinois have won the Mid-American championship game more times than any other program currently in the conference. NIU have won the title game five times in nine appearances. Their most recent conference title was in 2021. The MAC introduced a conference title game for the 1997 season.

The 2024 Huskies begin a new season on August 31 against FCS Western Illinois after going 7-6 last season and won the Camellia Bowl.

