Famous Idaho Potato Bowl - NIU vs. Fresno State: How To Watch, Preview, Time/Date, Storylines
Bowl season continues Monday on the blue turf of Boise State University. The Northern Illinois Huskies will face off against the Fresno State Bulldogs after regular seasons full of highs and lows.
Head coach Thomas Hammock will look to secure the Huskies' second consecutive bowl win, while interim head coach Tim Skipper looks to end his time leading the Bulldogs with a bang. Former North Dakota State head coach and USC assistant Matt Entz will take over as the new head coach for 2025.
Here's everything you need to know about the Monday afternoon tilt.
Northern Illinois Huskies (7-5, 4-4 Mid-American Conference) vs. Fresno State Bulldogs (6-6, 4-3 Mountain West Conference)
Date: Monday, December 23rd
Time: 12:30 PM MT // 2:30 PM ET
Location: Albertsons Stadium - Boise, Idaho
TV: ESPN
Radio: ESPN Radio
Betting Line: NIU -2.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
No Mikey Keene For Fresno State
Keene had a fairly successfully two-year stint as the starting quarterback of Fresno State, throwing for over 5800 yards and 42 touchdowns. Keene entered the transfer portal earlier this month and is expected to visit Michigan and Ole Miss in the coming days. Jayden Mandal or Joshua Wood is expected to start the game under center for the Bulldogs.
No Ethan Hampton Either, For NIU
The Huskies also fell victim to the transfer portal in recent days, seeing starting quarterback and local product Ethan Hampton move on to sign with Illinois. Josh Holst will start for NIU at that position. Star running back Antario Brown was also not listed on the Huskies' depth chart for the bowl game. Some newer faces will need to step up offensively for NIU, as most of the key pieces from their massive win over a top-five Notre Dame team from earlier this year seem to be unavailable.
A Preview of What's To Come?
Per multiple outlets, Northern Illinois are mulling over an invitation to join the Mountain West Conference as a football-only member with a decision coming early in 2025. Playing in Boise, in the shadow of a subrange of the Rocky Mountains, Monday could be a taste of the type of environments they will play in for the coming seasons.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
RECAP: Sam Houston Triumphs 31-26 Over Georgia Southern in Historic First FBS Bowl Appearance
Myrtle Beach Bowl - UTSA vs. Coastal Carolina: How To Watch, Time/Date, Storylines
Tulane Football: Jon Sumrall Gives QB Ty Thompson High Praise Ahead of Gasparilla Bowl
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.