G5 Football Daily

MAC Football: 2024 Coaches Poll Predicts Miami RedHawks To Win League Title

Joe Londergan

Sep 3, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Miami (Oh) Redhawks quarterback Brett Gabbert (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 3, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Miami (Oh) Redhawks quarterback Brett Gabbert (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports / Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

This week as the Mid-American Conference held the league's annual media day in Detroit, the results of the 2024 Coaches Poll were also released.

While coaches were not permitted to vote for themselves, 75% of the league's head coaches indicated that the Miami RedHawks are the favorite both to finish the regular season atop the conference standings, and to win the league's championship game.

The full results of the poll are below with first-place votes in parentheses.

The results of the 2024 preseason MAC coaches poll
Mid-American Conference

RELATED: 2024 Conference USA Football Media Poll Released

Chuck Martin's Miami team finished the 2023 season with an 11-3 overall record, defeating the Toledo Rockets in the MAC championship game by a final score of 23-14. They finished the final stretch of the season without starting quarterback Brett Gabbert, who suffered a season endng leg injury in the October 21 regular season matchup against Toledo. Gabbert is expected to return to the starting role this season.

Toledo, who won the 2022 conference title in addition to appearing in the 2023 title game, were the only other squad to receive any first-place votes.

The MAC season will officially kick off on August 29. The 2024 MAC Football Championship game will be held on Saturday, December 7 between the top two teams in the league standings at the end of the regular season. That bout will be broadcast on ESPN.

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

Home/MAC