MAC Football: 2024 Coaches Poll Predicts Miami RedHawks To Win League Title
This week as the Mid-American Conference held the league's annual media day in Detroit, the results of the 2024 Coaches Poll were also released.
While coaches were not permitted to vote for themselves, 75% of the league's head coaches indicated that the Miami RedHawks are the favorite both to finish the regular season atop the conference standings, and to win the league's championship game.
The full results of the poll are below with first-place votes in parentheses.
Chuck Martin's Miami team finished the 2023 season with an 11-3 overall record, defeating the Toledo Rockets in the MAC championship game by a final score of 23-14. They finished the final stretch of the season without starting quarterback Brett Gabbert, who suffered a season endng leg injury in the October 21 regular season matchup against Toledo. Gabbert is expected to return to the starting role this season.
Toledo, who won the 2022 conference title in addition to appearing in the 2023 title game, were the only other squad to receive any first-place votes.
The MAC season will officially kick off on August 29. The 2024 MAC Football Championship game will be held on Saturday, December 7 between the top two teams in the league standings at the end of the regular season. That bout will be broadcast on ESPN.