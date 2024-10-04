G5 Football Daily

NFL Draft: Bowling Green's Harold Fannin Jr. Named Top Fullback in 2025 Class

Joe Londergan

Sep 7, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Bowling Green Falcons tight end Harold Fannin Jr (0) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Bowling Green Falcons tight end Harold Fannin Jr (0) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
It's been a tough start to the season for the 1-3 Bowling Green Falcons, losing each of their last three games by one score. However, a bright spot continues to be the play of tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

This season, Fannin is up to 37 catches with 541 yards and four touchdown receptions. Last weekend, the Canton, Ohio native MAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week and Mackey Award Player of the Week after registering a career-high 12 catches for a career-best 192 yards and two touchdowns vs. Old Dominion.

At the pro level, Fannin is expected to make a position switch to fullback. This week, in ESPN's latest position rankings for the 2025 class, the outlet's panel of experts Mel Kiper Jr., Jordan Reid, Matt Miller and Field Yates unanimously named Fannin as the top fulback/H-back in the class.

Other fullbacks in the group were North Carolina's Bryson Nesbit, Clemson's Jake Briningstool, and Oklahoma's Bauer Sharp.

The 6'4" 230-pound Fannin has not been used by Bowling Green in the running game this season, but has been previously with 24 carries for 94 yards and four touchdowns to this name.

The 2025 NFL Draft begins April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

