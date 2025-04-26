NFL Draft: Pittsburgh Steelers Select Central Michigan DB Donte Kent in Round 7
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Central Michigan cornerback Donte Kent on Saturday with the 229th overall selection of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania product was the 13th selection of the seventh and final round.
Kent was listed on Central Michigan's roster at 5'11" and 195 pounds last season. He was a four-year starter for the Chippewas, playing in 53 total games with 48 starts. He made 234 tackles and 46 pass breakups. He had six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles.
On three different occasions, Kent was included on an All-Mid-American Conference team, once as a first-teamer and twice as a second-teamer. He also was included by the Football Writers Association of America on their Freshman All-America team in 2021.
Kent becomes the first CMU defensive back to be selected since Sean Murphy-Bunting and Xavier Crawford were both selected in the 2019 NFL Draft.