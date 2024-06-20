RECRUITING: Toledo Secures Top-25 Michigan 2025 Prospect
The Toledo Rockets added another big body to their 2025 recruiting class this week that helps add protection to Jason Candle's future offenses.
Offensive lineman Cade WIlhelmi announced his commitment to the Rockets on Wednesday after completing an official visit last weekend. He chose the rockets over offers from Boston College, West Virginia, Bowling Green, and Central Michigan, among others.
RELATED: RECRUITING: P4 Target Lineman Chooses South Florida
Currently a rising senior at Detroit Country Day High School, Wilhelmi has a three-star rating from 247Sports. His measurements are listed at 6'5" and 275 pounds. 247Sports also has Wilhelmi listed as the #25 recruit in the state of Michigan for the class of 2025. He is also listed as the #97 interior offensive lineman in the nation.
RELATED: MAC Football: 2025 Linebacker Noah Knigga Commits To Eastern Michigan
Per 247Sports, Toledo currently have the top 2025 recruiting class in the Group of Five. That puts them at #61 overall with 12 reported commitments.
2025 recruits have their first opportunity to sign for their respective schools on December 4, 2024.
The Rockets had the #1 scoring offense in the MAC and the #1 rushing offense in the league, averaging 198.6 yards on the ground per game, showing the strength of the Rockets' offensive line room. Toledo open the 2024 season on August 29 when they host FCS foe Duquesne.