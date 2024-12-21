TAKEAWAYS: Ohio Bobcats Notch First 11-Win Season with Cure Bowl Victory
For the first time in program history, the Ohio Bobcats have secured an 11-win season, defeating the Jacksonville State Gamecocks by a final score of 30-27 in the 2024 Cure Bowl. It will also mark six straight bowl-game victories for the Bobcats.
Parker Navarro With A Big Game
Ohio quarterback Navarro, one of four 1,000-yard rushers on the field between the two teams, finished the game rushing for 118 yards and three touchdowns. Navarro completed 19 passes for 227 yards and one touchdown through the air. His four total touchdowns tied a Cure Bowl record, previously former Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.
The Bobcats quarterback will finish the season with 2,396 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. On the ground, he will finish with 1,061 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.
Anthony Tyus III's Magical Season Continues
On Saturday, Anthony Tyus III cemented himself as the leading rusher in the conference. He had 123 rushing yards on 26 attempts in this game. He also had three receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown. Tyus will finish the season with 1,234 rushing yards.
Ohio Defense Limits Gamecocks Rushing Offense
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks went into the game averaging 267.3 rushing yards per game. Quarterback Tyler Huff and running back Tre Stewart played in the game, but the Ohio defense limited the Gamecock's rushing attack to 42 yards, their lowest mark this season.
Tyler Huff and Tre Stewart who ran for a combined 2,947 yards only ran for 37 yards. Huff had two rushing yards while Stewart had 35 .
Struggles On The Ground Lead To Success On The Air
Despite Jax State's worst performance on the ground this season, Tyler Huff completed 21 passes for 363 passing yards, a career-high for the Furman transfer, and one touchdown.
Cam Vaugh, who despite entering the transfer portal decided to play in the bowl game hauled in 10 passes for 181 yards and one touchdown. Senior Jarod Bowie caught four passes for 107 yards. Both players set career-highs in receiving yards.
With the win, the Bobcats will finish with an 11-3 record, a program best. They will begin the 2025 season on the road against Rutgers. As for the Gamecocks, they will finish with a 9-5 record, one more loss than they had in 2023. Jax State will begin the 2025 season with a return trip to Orlando against Scott Frost and the UCF Knights.
