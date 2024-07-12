G5 Football Daily

TRANSFER PORTAL: UMass Land Athletic Defensive Tackle Brandon McElroy

McElroy has made previous stops at Arizona State, Marshall, and San Diego State

Joe Londergan

Sep 19, 2015; Foxborough, MA, USA; A Massachusetts Minutemen helmet on the sidelines during the first half against the Temple Owls at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports / Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
This week, UMass were able to make a late addition to their roster in the form of 6'5" 310-pound defensive tackle Brandon McElroy. McElroy announced his upcoming move to Amherst via X.

A California native and former basketball prospect, McElroy did not play organized football for the first time until joining the team at Glendale Community College. He then transferred to Arizona State as a junior in 2022, but registered no statistics. From there, he spent 2023 with Marshall University, where he appeared in nine games with 11 tackles with 1.5 for a loss and half a sack.

He then transferred again to San Diego State, but only spent the spring with the Aztecs before entering the portal again, now making the move east to join Don Brown's program. He will have one season of eligibility remaining.

UMass open the 2024 season on August 31 when they host future conference mates, the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

