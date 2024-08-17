Ashton Jeanty & Boise State Football Shooting For History in 2024 Season
There have only been about three dozen running backs to rush for 2,000 yards in a single college football season since 1956 - only six have done it without the extra stats of a postseason game.
Five of those 2,000-yard rushers played for G5 schools. Boise State tailback Ashton Jeanty is looking to become the sixth this year.
“My number one goal right now is to make the College Football Playoff, to win as many games as possible. For me, personally - I want to rush for 2,000 yards,” Jeanty shared during his media availability in Las Vegas last month. “I actually made a bet with one of my offensive linemen, Mason Randolph. He said if I rush for 2,000 I gotta cut my dreads off.”
2,000 yards doesn’t seem an unfathomable feat for a player who led the nation with 159.67 yards from scrimmage per game last season - but the then-sophomore only recorded 1,347 rushing yards on the year. To reach his goal, Jeanty would need to average 166.67 yards per game in the regular season, or 142.86 if the Broncos get at least two extra postseason matchups.
A quick analysis of Boise State’s schedule shows their 2024 opponents surrendered an average of 159.85 rushing yards per game last season, the most notably difficult being Oregon (102.6), Oregon State (114.2) and Wyoming (143.7).
So, how does Jeanty get those 653 extra yards? One of the biggest factors will be his veteran offensive line, led by redshirt junior center Mason Randolph, who was behind the 2,000-yard bet.
“One day we were in a lift and I was just thinking ‘Man, we’ve got a really solid group, Ashton’s coming back, probably the best running back in the nation at this point - it would be a shame if he didn’t get 2,000 yards,” Randolph shared. “So I just decided to go up to him and ask if wanted to make a bet - if he gets 2,000 yards rushing, our whole offensive line gets to shave his head. But as time has gone on, we’ve reworked it a little bit to where if he doesn’t get 2,000 yards he has to lose the locks, I think that makes a little bit more sense.”
Another reason this could be the 2,000-yard season for Jeanty is his freakish strength - last year he led the nation in missed tackles forced with 106, he averaged 4.52 yards per rush after contact and his strength-to-bodyweight ratio is 6.23. He’s also been known to flex his leadership muscles.
“On a lot of teams you don’t see running backs being the team captain, it’s usually quarterbacks, offensive linemen, people that are really making the calls,” said Boise State Running Backs Coach James Montgomery. “But he changed the culture in the weight room - he’s a 605-lb squatter and when he goes in there, he brings everybody with him. And on the field, he’s working his tail off.”
In fact, Jeanty was recently compared to the great Emmitt Smith by college football analyst Emory Hunt.
The Jacksonville, Florida native was completely humbled when he heard Hunt’s words, emphasizing that he tries to take a little bit from all the great running backs, specifically Marshall Faulk and Christian McCaffrey.
“Emmitt Smith is very similar but I think he’s more like Maurice Jones Drew, Brian Westbrook, Kareem Hunt - he’s a player that can play in all levels of the game and he’s a deadly threat in the pass game as well,” Montgomery added.
Last season, Jeanty was the first FBS player since 2019 to rack up 1,000 rushing and 500 receiving yards. He actually finished the year with 569, the most receiving yards among running backs in all of college football. His versatility is what makes him one of the best college football players in the country, but his multipurpose ability might also make it tough to top 2,000.
“Usually when you are talking about a running back, you’re talking carries but with somebody like Ashton, you’re talking touches because he gets the ball in so many different ways,” said Montgomery. “Obviously he’s going to be a big part of the run game but usually in the pass game you’re not really looking for the running back so his consistent check downs and consistent routes putting him in the same spots so his quarterback can find him make him invaluable when plays start to break down.”
That aspect that Montgomery notes is a big part of what makes Boise State so dangerous this year - defenses will have to keep All Eyez on Ashton if they want to have any hopes of reigning in the Broncos offense.
His hurdles are higher and his game is sharper than a razor blade, but what truly sets Jeanty apart from other running backs is the time he spent on the other side of the ball.
Jeanty's father's position in the military had the family stationed in Italy just prior to Jeanty's jump to high school football. When he transferred to Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas after playing on an Italian-based team against other military schools overseas, he had to wait for his time to shine at a position he felt destined for. After a few years spent at outside linebacker and safety, the ball was finally put in his hands and he never looked back.
“He knows defensive structures really well, you can see how he sets up his runs versus different fronts,” said Montgomery. “He did a really good job this spring digging into O-line play, digging into defense. The more you know about both sides of the ball, the more it’s going to slow the game down but definitely having a background playing defense and offense - it helps you tenfold being able to be a great running back.”
Jeanty doesn’t need a bet with his teammates to motivate him. He doesn’t need to be named to multiple watch lists or given any preseason honors. And he doesn’t need the comparisons to the greats that came before. All Ashton Jeanty needs is 2,000 yards and the truth.