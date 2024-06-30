Boise State Football: Top 2025 QB Target Announces Date For Commitment Decision
Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele is the top-rated uncommitted quarterback for the 2025 class. The 6'3" Hawaii native has recently impressed at the Elite 11 finals in California, seemingly adding some accelerant to his recruitment.
Sagapolutele confirmed to 247Sports' Brandon Huffman that he will announce his college destination on June 8. He also named Boise State, Oregon State, Utah State, and Cal as his final four choices.
247Sports labeled the 6'3" 215-pounder is the #27 QB prospect in the class. He threw 37 touchdowns and nearly 3800 yards last season as a junior for James Campbell High School in Ewa Beach.
Sagapolutele took an official visit to Boise State the weekend of June 13. He was offered a scholarship back in February.
The Broncos do not currently have a quarterback commit in the 2025 class. A commitment of this caliber would be a great start for newly promoted head coach Spencer Danielson.
Boise State begin their 2024 season on August 31 at Georgia Southern. The Broncos are looking to build on an eight-win season that saw them win the Mountain West Conference title.