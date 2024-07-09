Boise State Football: Top 2025 Quarterback Target Announces Commitment Decision
A major recruiting target for Spencer Danielson's staff at Boise State is off the board.
Ewa Beach, Hawaii native Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele announced his commitment to the Cal Golden Bears, ending a recruitment that had escalated extensively in the last several weeks.
Sagapolutele, a three-star prospect, was previously the top uncommitted quarterback in 247Sports’ rankings of the class of 2025. He is also the #1 recruit in the state of Hawaii.
The 6'3" 215-pound signal caller had named Oregon State, Boise State, Cal, and Utah State as his final four choices. His recruitment picked up some extra steam with a strong performance at this summer’s Elite 11 finals.
He had taken an official visit to Boise State on June 13.
The Broncos are currently in the process of choosing their starting quarterback for the 2024 season with Maddux Madsen and USC transfer Malachi Nelson as the main candidates. Both have multiple years of eligibility remaining.
Boise State currently has the #3 2025 class in the Mountain West Conference, per 247Sports rankings.
The Broncos begin their 2024 season on August 31 at Georgia Southern.