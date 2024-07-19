Boise State's Ashton Jeanty Recognized As Top-Ten Returning Running Back in 2024
Heading into the 2024 season, the Boise State Broncos are one of the G5 teams being heavily discussed with College Football Playoff potential. A large reason for that is returning junior running back Ashton Jeanty.
The 5'9" 215-pounder was the Mountain West Offensive Player of the year in 2023 after an NCAA-best 159.67 yards from scrimmage per game.
Jeanty was named this offseason by Pro Football Focus as one of the ten best returning running backs in college football in 2024. Jeanty was the only G5 running back recognized.
"Jeanty was third among FBS running backs with 82 forced missed tackles while leading them all with 578 receiving yards. Based on how his first two years have gone, it’s fair to expect a dominant 2024 from the junior as well."- Max Chadwick, Pro Football Focus
PFF"s Max Chadwick also notes that in terms of PFF grade, Jeanty led all true freshman in 2022 and led all FBS running backs in 2023.
Jeanty and Boise State will face Georgia Southern in their August 31 season-opening matchup in Sun Belt territory.