ESPN Calls Donnel Pumphrey's San Diego State Rushing Total an Unbreakable CFB Record
Running back Donnel Humphrey starred at San Diego State from 2013 to 2016. In that time, Humphrey accumulated 6405 rushing yards in that time, becoming the career leader in that stat at the Division I level.
This week, ESPN's Chris Low published a list of the most unbreakable records that currently stand in college football. While Pumphrey's rushing total did not crack the top ten on that list, Low noted Pumphrey's eye-popping career with the Aztecs as an honorable mention.
"It's hard to imagine a player putting up those numbers -- and taking the beating a running back does -- and staying four years in the current climate of college football to make a run at Pumphrey's record," Low noted.
The closest someone has come to breaking Pumphrey's record was in 2019 when Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor reached 6174. However, as Low noted, college football has changed significantly even in the six years since Taylor's final college season.
Pumphrey saw a heavy workload and put together more than a few dominant performances against San Diego State's competition in the Mountain West, inclouding six games where he rushed for more than 200 yards. Now, college running backs outside the Power Four are much more likely to make the jump to a new program after a strong season. In turn, that usually puts them in a situation where their numbers dip due to stiffer competition, a decreased offensive role, or both.
While it may not happen again in the current landscape, Aztec fans will continue to remember Pumphrey's highlight-filled career fondly as the program makes the transition to the Pac-12 in 2026 and beyond.