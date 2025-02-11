G5 Football Daily

Former Boise State QB Kellen Moore Named New Orleans Saints Head Coach

Joe Londergan

Dec 3, 2011; Boise, ID, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Kellen Moore (11) celebrates touchdown pass to Boise State Broncos wide receiver Tyler Shoemaker (89) (not seen) during the first half of action against the New Mexico Lobos at Bronco Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images / Brian Losness-Imagn Images
Former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore was announced today as the newest head coach of the NFL's New Orleans Saints.

In his first and only season as the Eagles' offensive coordinator in 2024, Moore helped lead Philadelphia to their second Super Bowl title, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22. The Eagles averaged 367.2 yards per game and scored 22.1 points per game on the way to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Moore spent the 2023 season in the same position with the Los Angeles Chargers, and the four prior seasons as the Dallas Cowboys OC. Moore began his coaching career in 2018 as the Cowboys' quarterbacks coach.

At Boise State (2008-2011), Moore was a four-time first-team All-American and the first Heisman Trophy Finalist in school history. Moore's 142 career touchdown passes and 14,667 yards passing each set school records, on the way to accumulating a 50-3 record as a starter. He is still the winningest quarterback in FBS history.

New Orleans went 5-12 in 2024 and missed the postseason.

Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

