Former Hawaii Lineman Ilm Manning Signs With Seattle Seahawks
As NFL training camps begin around the country, the league's 32 teams are adding a few last-minute signings to help with depth and competition.
The Seattle Seahawks, in a series of signings announced on Wednesday, added former university of Hawaiii offensive lineman Ilm Manning. The 6'4" 295-pound Manning was with the Rainbow Warriors 2018-2022.
An Arizona native, Manning played tackle for Hawaii and appeared in 62 games over five seasons under head coaches Timmy Chang, Todd Graham, and Nick Rolovich. He was recognized as an All-Mountain West performer three times: once as an honorable mention, once as a second-team selection, and once as a first-team selection.
Manning was undrafted following his graduation in 2023, but has since spent time as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, and Carolina Panthers. He has not yet appeared in a regular season game.
Seahawks' training camp is currently underway in Renton, Washington.