Fresno State Football: Four Bulldogs on Award Watchlists for 2025 Season
As the season gets closer and closer, the Fresno State Bulldogs are preparing for their 2025 campaign. With lots of changes occurring over the offseason, including a head coaching move, and some interesting new pieces on both sides of the ball, the Bulldogs are ready for action, as they push for their first Mountain West title since 2022.
Over the past few days, the National College Football Awards Association has announced their watchlists for the sport's major awards. Four Bulldogs made these various watch lists.
Fresno State defensive back Al’Zillon Hamilton made the Jim Thorpe Award watch list. The award is given to the top defensive back in college football. Hamilton was nominated, and looks to compete for the award all season. Previous winners include Minkah Fitzpatrick, Charles Woodson, and Deion Sanders.
MORE: San Jose State Gets High Praise From National Media Leading Up to 2025 Season
Fresno State’s kicker, Dylan Lynch, has been nominated for the Lou Groza award, given to the best kicker in college football. In his three-year collegiate career, Lynch has hit 43-of-57 field goals, including a long of 52 yards back in 2023. He is 93-of-94 on extra point kicks in his career. There is no surprise that Lynch made the list, and this season he could make a legitimate push for the award.
Bulldog long snapper Wesley Brown was nominated for the Patrick Mannelly award, given to the best long snapper in the country. Throughout his time in Fresno, Brown has proven to be a reliable option.
MORE: Mountain West Football: 5 Breakout Players To Watch in 2025
Finally, wide receiver Jordan Brown has made the Allstate Wuerffel watchlist. The award is given to the player who “celebrates student athletes who use their platforms to serve others and create positive change,” according to their website, regarded as one of the premier community awards in the sport. Last year, Brown had 77 receiving yards, with 38 coming in their bowl game against Northern Illinois. He hopes to stay strong on the field, as well as on the sidelines and off the field lifting others up.
Many Bulldogs have had incredible collegiate careers, and now are ready to continue to rock and roll next season. While head coach Matt Entz hopes to bring the team all together, these players could emerge as leaders as Fresno State rebuilds to try to become a contender again.