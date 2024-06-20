Fresno State Football Lands 2025 Quarterback Recruit From Union City
Three-star quarterback prospect and 2025 recruit Jonathan Craft announced his commitment to the Fresno State Bulldogs on Wednesday. Craft is a 6'2" 170-pound signal caller from Union City, California's James Logan High School.
Craft chose the Bulldogs over reported offers from Portland State and Northern Arizona.
RELATED: Toledo Secures Top-25 Michigan 2025 Prospect
Craft is the second quarterback commit in the class of 2025 for Fresno State. Three-star Brayden Turner of Danville, California committed this month as well.
Craft and Turner join a quarterback room currently led by UCF transfer Mikey Keene, who has two years of eligibility remaining, including this season. In 2023, Keene completed 283 passes on 422 attempts for 2976 yards, throwing 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also had one rushing touchdown in his first season as a member of the Bulldogs' football program.
RELATED: EA Sports College Football 25: Will Mikey Keene Be The Top-Rated QB in the Mountain West?
Fresno State achieved a 9-3 record last season and a victory in the New Mexico Bowl. Jeff Tedford enters his sixth total and third consecutive season as the program's head coach.
2025 recruits have their first opportunity to sign for their respective schools on December 4, 2024.