How Does Fresno State's Depth Chart Look in College Football 26?
Just two years removed from a conference championship, Fresno State's depth chart looks solid in 2025. With a culture change around the corner and some stars able to increase the ceiling, Fresno State could contend for the Mountain West title and get themselves back to the glory they once obtained.
It is not an easy task to predict the current depth chart of the Bulldogs, but EA Sports’ new video game, College Football 26, does a great job recognizing each players’ skills and gives them an overall rating. Let’s look at some stars on both sides of the ball according to EA.
Offensively, EA makes some bold picks. Starting at quarterback will be EJ Warner, a transfer from Temple and Rice at a 79 overall. At running back, they put four backs all above a 78 overall, with returner Bryson Donelson leading the charge at an 84. Despite EA expecting an incredible run game, the pass game doesn’t look as strong. Despite a talented QB, the Bulldogs don’t have a receiver or tight end rated above a 76, with the highest being Josiah Ayon. At least they expect center Jacob Spomer to have a great year, rating him at an 86. However, no other offensive lineman on Fresno's roster is rated over a 75.
EA expects the Bulldogs’ offense to revolve around running down the middle, and picking up yards the hard way, but consistently.
Defensively, Fresno State has some stars, but not tons of depth. Cornerback Al’Zillon Hamilton at an 88 overall is the highest-rated player on the entire team. Defensive lineman Korey Freeman is the second highest defender at an 82, while also d-lineman Finn Claypool ranks third at a 78. Despite some top tier presence, the rest of the players are rated pretty low, all at a 76 or under.
On special teams, EA has Dylan Lynch as the expected starting kicker at a 79 overall. At punter, Clay Lawrence takes the spot at a 74.