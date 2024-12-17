LA Bowl - Cal vs. #24 UNLV: How To Watch, Preview, Time/Date, Storylines
Bowl season continues on the west coast this Wednesday night, when the UNLV Rebels and Cal Golden Bears meet in Los Angeles. UNLV are looking to reach 11 wins for just the second time in their Division I history, while Cal are looking to secure a winning season for the first time since 2019.
Here's all the important info you need about the Art of Sport LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk.
Cal Golden Bears (6-6, 2-6 ACC) vs. #24 UNLV Rebels (10-3, 6-1 Mountain West)
Date: Wednesday, December 18
Time: 6 PM PT // 9 PM PT
Location: SoFi Stadium - Los Angeles, California
TV: ESPN
Betting Line: Cal -1.5 on FanDuel
All-America Nod For Jalen Catalon
The UNLV defense finished as one of the top groups in the G5 this year, allowing just 21.92 points per game and an average of 351.1 yards per game. A huge piece of that has been safety Jalen Catalon, a Texas transfer who earned a third-team All-America nod from the Associated Press this week.
Catalon compiled 89 tackles with five interceptions, three pass deflections, two sacks, and a forced fumble. The Mansfield, Texas native looks to have made the most of his lone season in Las Vegas.
Hajj-Malik Williams's Strong Season
After starting quarterback Matthew Sluka left the team early in the season, Campbell transfer Hajj-Malik Williams slotted into the role fairly seamlessly. Williams is seventh in the Mountain West in rushing this season with 824 yards and nine touchdowns on 151 carries. Williams also threw for 1845 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Brennan Marion's Go-Go offense suited things well in Vegas, but with Barry Odom now at Purdue and Dan Mullen taking the head coaching job at UNLV, what does that mean for the system's future with the Rebels?
Mendoza In The Portal
Cal starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza entered the portal this week after throwing for over 3,000 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2024. Backup Chandler Rogers was used minimally this season, completing just 12 passes on 25 attempts. Because Rodgers is dealing with an injury, it's not immediately clear who the Bears' starting quarterback will be.
