Montana State Upset New Mexico in Final Minute to Spoil Bronco Mendenhall's Debut
The Montana State Bobcats rode a fourth quarter surge in Albuquerque to a 35-31 victory over the New Mexico Lobos. Trailing 31-14 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Bobcats scored 21 unanswered points to exit Week Zero with a victory and hand New Mexico a discouraging loss in head coach Bronco Mendenhall's first game at the helm.
Here were the biggest takeaways from the exciting matchup.
RELATED: Four G5 Football Players Named Preseason AP All-Americans
Takeaways
-Two defensive scores gave New Mexico hope early in the game. Christian Ellis picked up a fumble forced by linebacker Jayden Wilson and ran it back for a 38-yard touchdown. First one for new mexico since 2021. Noah Avinger ran back the second QB fumble for a score early in the third quarter, though that call was less obvious, going to a review with Montana State convinced that the call should have been an incomplete pass.
-Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott made up for his fumbles in a major way. He finished with 21 completions on 32 attempts with 205 yards and two touchdown passes. Mellot also rushed nine times for 30 yards and a touchdown. Running back Adam Jones also made significant contributions with 17 carries for 167 yards, including a 93-yard touchdown run that put the Bobcats within three with just over four minutes left. That helped Montana State secure their first win over an FBS team since 2006 after taking their first lead of the day with ten seconds left on the clock.
-Mendenhall's team had flashes of great play, but clearly have things that need to be corrected. Namely, the Lobos converted just one third down on eight attempts. That contributed heavily to their loss in the time of possession battle by nine minutes and 20 seconds. The Lobos' road does not get any easier with #21 Arizona, Auburn, and Fresno State as their next three opponents.